Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,806,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 107,268 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $34,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after buying an additional 521,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $7,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVR Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 63,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of CVI opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.