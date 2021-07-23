Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.63 Million Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.49% of HealthStream worth $31,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,528,000 after buying an additional 172,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HealthStream by 467.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 553,493 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 577,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HealthStream by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 48,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.25 million, a PE ratio of 99.59 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

