Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 118,920 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 575,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CEVA were worth $32,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in CEVA by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CEVA opened at $43.39 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.86 million, a PE ratio of -206.62, a PEG ratio of 141.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

