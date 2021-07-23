Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,031 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,715,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of International Seaways worth $33,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 21.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSW opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

