Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 32,577 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.56% of US Ecology worth $33,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

