Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 39,453 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,453 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Prudential worth $35,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the first quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Prudential during the first quarter worth $92,783,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Prudential during the first quarter worth $2,527,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.7% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 70.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUK opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.39.

PUK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

