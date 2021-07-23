Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) by 79.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,533 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 127.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DPST opened at $171.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.21. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $307.26.

