Divisar Capital Management LLC Has $12.10 Million Stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Divisar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 58,640 shares during the period. Cooper-Standard makes up approximately 4.1% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $12,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,442,000 after purchasing an additional 214,090 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,818,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 89,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,753,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,684,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. 4,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,695. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $668.97 million during the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

