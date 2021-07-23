Divisar Capital Management LLC Has $19.23 Million Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Divisar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,308 shares during the quarter. Lumentum accounts for approximately 6.5% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Lumentum worth $19,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.41. 1,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.41.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

