Divisar Capital Management LLC Sells 35,321 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Divisar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,321 shares during the quarter. Columbus McKinnon accounts for about 1.1% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Columbus McKinnon worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCO. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.58. 136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,134. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 119.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

