Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $600.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $515.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.38.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $538.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $454.11. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.28. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,858,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

