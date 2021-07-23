Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $585.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $585.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Argus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $457.71.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $538.82 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,539,030.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

