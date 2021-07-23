Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $465.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPZ. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.00.

DPZ stock traded down $10.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $528.81. 36,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $454.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

