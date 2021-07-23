Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $465.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPZ. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.00.
DPZ stock traded down $10.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $528.81. 36,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $454.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.
In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
