Domino’s Pizza Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 24,578 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,771% compared to the typical volume of 635 call options.
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $538.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.11. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.28. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,064 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $452.17.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
