Domino’s Pizza Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 24,578 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,771% compared to the typical volume of 635 call options.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $538.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.11. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.28. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,064 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $452.17.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

