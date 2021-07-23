Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 48.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 81,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 174.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 36.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 21.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,269,000 after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Donaldson by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donaldson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

