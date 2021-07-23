dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Price Target Raised to GBX 260 at Canaccord Genuity

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

Shares of DOTD stock opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.30) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 224.01. dotdigital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 259 ($3.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of £752.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.