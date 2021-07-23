DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Down to $4.42

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.22. DouYu International shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 32,925 shares.

DOYU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.91.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,354 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 324.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,657 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,745 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 191.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $12,552,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

