DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider R Stanton Dodge Sells 50,588 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,438,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,530,917.64.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $2,555,199.88.

On Wednesday, May 26th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.33. 7,025,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,940,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after buying an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DraftKings by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,216,000 after buying an additional 566,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

