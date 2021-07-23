Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.16.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$15.97 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$10.55 and a 52 week high of C$16.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.