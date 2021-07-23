DREP [old] (DREP) One Day Volume Tops $27.57 Million

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP [old] coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.12 or 0.00849106 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00087907 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

