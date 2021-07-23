Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00103478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00142238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,440.28 or 1.00038625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

