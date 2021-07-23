DXdao (DXD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $179,692.00

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $283.13 or 0.00871345 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DXdao has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $13.96 million and approximately $179,692.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00226829 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

