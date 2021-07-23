Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $74.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dynatrace traded as high as $63.48 and last traded at $63.17, with a volume of 11077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.34.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $199,642,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Dynatrace by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $96,198,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 239.77, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

