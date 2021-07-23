Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 21.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $36,876.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,798.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

