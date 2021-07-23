Earnest Partners LLC Has $106.08 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $106,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 12.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 6,913 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.42, for a total transaction of $1,648,197.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,795.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,671 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,318. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,632. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.48. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $138.94 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

