EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $192.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EGP. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $174.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.41. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $119.75 and a 1 year high of $177.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,038,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after acquiring an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after acquiring an additional 123,763 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

