Eaton Vance Management Has $51.70 Million Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,268 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.09% of Nomad Foods worth $51,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $45,468,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,523 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,759,000 after acquiring an additional 755,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,156,000 after acquiring an additional 706,152 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

