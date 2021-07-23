Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.34% of Raymond James worth $57,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,610,000 after purchasing an additional 107,518 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $2,978,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,427.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 128,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 120,203 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RJF opened at $128.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.84. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. boosted their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.46.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

