Eaton Vance Management Purchases 175,315 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $60,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CBIZ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CBIZ by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 149,911 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,822,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $172,584.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,795,054.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,209 shares of company stock valued at $837,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBZ opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.82. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.10 million. Research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.