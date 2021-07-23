Eaton Vance Management Raises Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 34.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,223 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $79,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $745,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $1,118,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $1,285,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $7,212,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK opened at $187.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

