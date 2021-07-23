Eaton Vance Management Sells 163,831 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,831 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in FOX were worth $54,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in FOX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,163,000 after purchasing an additional 477,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,387,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $132,311,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FOX by 20.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,658,000 after purchasing an additional 737,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.04. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

