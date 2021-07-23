EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,975 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

SATS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

