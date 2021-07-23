Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EDNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Edenred stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. Edenred has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.73.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

