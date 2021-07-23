Edison International Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of EIX opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.01. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

