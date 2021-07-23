Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ECIFY. AlphaValue upgraded Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electricité de France currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

