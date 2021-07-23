Electrum Dark Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $6,466.33 and approximately $71.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

