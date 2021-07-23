Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) received a C$19.00 target price from stock analysts at CSFB in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EFN. TD Securities downgraded Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.44.

Shares of EFN traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,468. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$9.58 and a 12-month high of C$15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 24.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.98.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$242.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$546,136.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total value of C$454,407.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,489.40.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

