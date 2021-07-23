Eminence Capital LP Acquires Shares of 11,220,645 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,220,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,758,000. Eminence Capital LP owned 19.77% of E2open Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000.

E2open Parent stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,143. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78).

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,875,289.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

