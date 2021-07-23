Eminence Capital LP Has $318.79 Million Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Eminence Capital LP lowered its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,185,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 354,013 shares during the quarter. New Relic accounts for approximately 3.9% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of New Relic worth $318,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in New Relic by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in New Relic by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in New Relic by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEWR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,154. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

