Eminence Capital LP Invests $43.88 Million in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 452,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,884,000. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.34% of Crown at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 172.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 13.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,679,000 after acquiring an additional 257,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Crown by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.26. 11,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.18 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

