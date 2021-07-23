EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,210 ($15.81). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,194 ($15.60), with a volume of 43,539 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £783.79 million and a P/E ratio of 25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,182.26.

Get EMIS Group alerts:

In other news, insider Andy Thorburn sold 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,224 ($15.99), for a total transaction of £293.76 ($383.80). Insiders bought 38 shares of company stock valued at $45,318 in the last 90 days.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for EMIS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMIS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.