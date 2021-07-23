Empirical Capital Management LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. FedEx makes up about 1.0% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 454,890 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $129,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 158,384 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $44,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.5% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 335,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $95,153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 94.3% in the first quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 44,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $296.62 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $163.86 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

