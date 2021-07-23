Empirical Capital Management LLC Takes Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 351,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,880,000. TripAdvisor comprises about 13.3% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of TripAdvisor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.23. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

