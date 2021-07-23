Enbridge Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENB. UBS Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.75.

ENB stock opened at C$48.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$98.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.43. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$50.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

