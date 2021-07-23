Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.75.

Shares of ENB opened at C$48.61 on Thursday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$35.80 and a twelve month high of C$50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.43.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0499998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 104.51%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

