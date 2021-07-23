EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135,983 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 4.00% of EnerSys worth $154,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after buying an additional 252,026 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,698,000 after purchasing an additional 144,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,718 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.15. The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,870. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

