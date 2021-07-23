ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 148,948 shares.The stock last traded at $22.78 and had previously closed at $22.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.5813 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ENI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of ENI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ENI by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

