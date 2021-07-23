Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.60) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENLV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $7.69 on Friday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $29.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

