Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 16.70 ($0.22). Enteq Upstream shares last traded at GBX 16.70 ($0.22), with a volume of 28,600 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92.

In other Enteq Upstream news, insider Andrew Law acquired 64,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £11,012.26 ($14,387.59).

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

