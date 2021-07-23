Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to post $27.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.07 million. Enthusiast Gaming posted sales of $5.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 434.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $128.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.01 million to $134.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $160.87 million, with estimates ranging from $154.55 million to $164.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 35.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

